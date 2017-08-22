Police: Motorcyclist dies in Berrien County crash

Posted 11:48 AM, August 22, 2017

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash along I-94 in Berrien County Monday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. along I-94 near Friday Road, according to a press release from the Coloma Township Police Department.

Michael Feller, 66, of Wellston, Michigan, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man’s motorcyclist struck a vehicle driven by, Hannah Joseph, 23, of Grand Blanc. Joseph sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

