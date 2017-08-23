35-year-old man missing in Northern Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says they received a missing persons report for 35-year-old Sean Michael Sullivan on Tuesday, August 22nd. He was reportedly last seen around midnight on August 20th.

Police say Sullivan is 5 foot, 10 inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has a shaved head and blue eyes with a goatee. Police say he has “sleeve” tattoos on both of his arms.

Sullivan’s vehicle was located on the I-75 northbound exit ramp at M-28.

Anyone with information about Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Central Dispatch at (906) 495-3312 or the Sault Ste. Marie City Police Department at (906) 632-5745.