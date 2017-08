× Check your tickets: $700 million Powerball jackpot numbers drawn

The numbers are in for the $700 million Powerball jackpot:

06-07-16-23-26 Powerball number: 04

Wednesday night’s jackpot is the second-largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. The prize pool was growing since June 10, which was the last time somebody won.

The chance of picking all six winning Powerball numbers is about one in 292 million.