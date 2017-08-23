Flutist Alexander Zonjic and more performing at 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for four days of nothing but the greatest jazz musicians playing on the lakeshore, because the Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to Muskegon for its fourth year.

At Heritage Landing, right along Lake Michigan, the best contemporary jazz, funk and soul music in America will be performed by nationally recognized artists. Headliners for the festival include Peabo Bryson, Boney James, Gerald Albright, Keiko Matsui, Jeff Lorber and Alex Bugnon and many more artists from across the country.

There will be a free concert with Alexander Zonjic and special guests on Friday night. Then bring a lawn chair or a blanket and listen to smooth or energetic jazz tunes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

To get a taste of what will be played at the festival, listen to flutist Alexander Zonjic perform "Doin the D" in the video above.

Most of the concerts are free, but special events and concerts require tickets which start at $25.

Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival will be taking place August 24-27.

To purchase tickets or for a complete schedule of events, visit shorelinejazzfestival.com.