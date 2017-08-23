Help students get at jump on the school year at Airtime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local trampoline park is getting a jump on the new school year by helping local students get prepared.
AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is helping students in Grand Rapids get the jump on Back-to-School with a School Supply Drive.
You can help Grand Rapids students by donating two school supplies at AirTime this week and will get to jump all day for just $10.
AirTime will donate $1 for each Supply Drive participant back to local schools.
When: August 21- 27, 2017
What: AirTime Trampoline & Game Park School Supply Drive for Grand Rapids Students.
Where: AirTime Trampoline & Game Park, 3681 28th Street SE, in Grand Rapids.
Time: Mon. – Thurs. 10am – 9pm; Fri. & Sat. 10am -11pm; Sun. 10am – 11pm