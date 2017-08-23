Investigators searching for suspects in Ottawa Co. thefts

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for tips after several break-ins in the Jamestown Township area.

The incidents took place over the last couple of weeks in the area of 32nd Avenue near Greenly Street. Deputies report that there have been reports of three home invasions, one business break-in and several thefts from vehicles since August 10th.

In one of the home invasions, a handgun was reported stolen. Most of the thefts have been of credit cards, electronics and cash. Investigators say in most cases, the suspects forced their way into the property.

The surveillance photo was taken at a store shortly after one of the credit cards were stolen. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or send tips to mosotips.com .