× Local fraternity riding bikes across Michigan for USO

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Fourteen fraternity brothers from Phi Gamma Delta will be riding their bicycles from Caseville to Allendale on Labor Day Weekend to raise money for the United Service Organization, or USO.

The USO provides soldiers overseas ways to communicate with their families, listen to their favorite music, and even helps provide bedding for them during overnight layovers at airports. “We’re about halfway to our goal of $4,000,” said Cody Price, a GVSU senior who says this is his first time participating in the third annual ride. “But obviously, we want to supersede that and keep going with whatever we can. We’re going to continue raising money up through the event and then afterwards as well.”

Members of the fraternity at Grand Valley State University say the four-day, 300-mile ride is grueling, but worth it for the cause. “And it’s just telling yourself that what you’re doing is bigger than just yourself,” said Nick Chaplain, a GVSU senior who started the ride in 2015. “And the biggest thing that helps me get through it is having brothers right next to me going through it all.”

It’s called “The Purple Mitten Ride,” after the fraternity’s official color. It begins on Saturday, September 2nd and includes stops in Flint, Lansing, and Grand Rapids before ending in Allendale the day after Labor Day.

“It’s a lot of learning as you go, too, because the first year was pretty rough,” said Jon Click, a GVSU senior who will be participating in this year’s ride as well. “The second year, there were a lot of hills. And then we’re trying to avoid hills this year if we can.”

Last year’s funds helped soldiers in Kuwait record a special Christmas message for their families. If you’d like to donate, click here.