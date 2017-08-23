Vehicle hits couple walking their dogs, kills woman and dog

Posted 10:25 PM, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, August 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into an elderly couple walking their dogs in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Grand Rapids police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Michigan Street NE near I-96 and Beltline Ave. Police are saying a vehicle veered off the road into the woods, and while trying to get out, drove through a bush and hit a couple walking walking their dogs.

A woman and one of the dogs were killed after the crash. Police say the man is badly injured but is expected to survive. The second dog will also survive.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver remained at the scene after the crash to talk with police.

