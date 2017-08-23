Wine Down Wednesday: Gin, Brandy & more spirits at St. Julian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Julian Winery may be famous for their Michigan-made wines, but they have so much more to offer. They are also known as St. Julian's Winery and Distillery because when it comes to spirits they cover all the bases, including a variety of gins and brandies.

Larry Gilbert, Cellarmaster of St. Julian, brought a few of his favorite creations that were all made locally in West Michigan.

Grey Heron Vodka- "100% grape spirits. Distilled & filtered five times to achieve its smooth texture & rich palate. It opens with neutral wet stone & cream aromas. The refreshing, clean entry leads to a round, dryish medium-to-full body of smooth cream, & delicate spice flavors. Grey Heron Vodka is an instant classic!"

A&G Brandy- "Aged grape brandy made from Chardonnay, Pinot Gris & Vidal Blanc grapes. The aroma of vanilla, hazelnut & butterscotch intertwined with toast, chocolate, & anise. The palate is soft & smooth with flavors that follow the aromas."

A&G Rum- "Along with fresh Madagascar vanilla bean, A&G is aged for a minimum of one year in French oak barrels with medium toast after distillation in a German-built copper still."

A&G Gin- "Bold, citrusy aromas of lemo oil, cream, piney juniper & herb melange."

These spirits are only available at St. Julian locations.

Can't get enough spirits? St. Julian will be hosting their Wine & Harvest Festival September 8-10. During the festival, they will be having a special sale where they will give a 20 percent discount on mix and match cases of drinks. Cellarmaster Larry will also be teaching classes on wine and other beverages in Spirits 101 classes.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.