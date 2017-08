KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Police are searching for a bandit who barged into an apartment at gunpoint with the residents inside.

Investigators say the getaway car – a Ford Crown Victoria – was driven by a white man with a beard. No further description was provided. Police provided the following photos of the two suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.