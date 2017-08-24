FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8

Posted 11:05 PM, August 24, 2017, by

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The East Grand Rapids Pioneers got their season off to a nice start by beating visiting Farmington Hills Harrison, 33-8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s