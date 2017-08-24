Huizenga holds Muskegon town hall, addresses Trump’s Charlottesville comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- More than 100 people gathered at Orchard View High School in Muskegon Thursday for a town hall meeting with Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga.

A number of topics were covered, including health care, but much of the focus was on President Donald Trump and whether Huizenga supports him.

During a one-on-one meeting with FOX 17, Huizenga talked about Trump and the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I thought [Trump] was right on a couple of his statements and then he completely missed an opportunity on other times," Huizenga said. "I thought the Monday statement was okay, right direction. Tuesday I don't think was appropriate."

"I had a father who was injured fighting the Nazis in World War II, so I take this personally," Huizenga added. "This is not something that is really at the core of our DNA as a country, so speaking out forcefully is something that we have to do whether it is on all sides, all races, all religions, all creeds need to make sure that that voice is not the main one, and it's not. It's a fringe. It's a fringe of what this country has to offer. We've got much better than that."

This was Huizenga's fourth town hall this year.