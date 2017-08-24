Lottery: Winning ticket sold at different store

Posted 8:25 AM, August 24, 2017, by

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (AP) — Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made .

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

