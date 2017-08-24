Love coney dogs? Grand Coney offers amazing food at low prices

Posted 12:03 PM, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, August 24, 2017

There's no need to travel to the great north or the east side of the state to grab a coney. Grand Coney fever has made its way to the west side of Michigan, offering amazing food at amazing prices.

Not only does Grand Coney have their famous coney dogs, they also serve a variety of breakfast foods and hand-dipped milkshakes.

Leigh Ann went to visit one of their locations to learn more about their menu.

Grand Coney has four locations in West Michigan:

  • 809 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids
  • 401 28th Street Southeast, Grand Rapids
  • 5121 28th Street Southeast, Grand Rapids
  • 6101 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale

For more information on their menu items or restaurant hours, visit grandconeygr.com.

