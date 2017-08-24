Major hurricane to hammer Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Hurricane Harvey intensified quickly from a tropical storm earlier Thursday, and forecasters said it would become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Sustained winds reached 80 mph more than a day before landfall was expected early between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Forecasters said a “life-threatening” storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast. A major hurricane means winds greater than 110 mph.

The slow movement of Harvey could bring between 18-24 inches of rain by Tuesday and the National Hurricane Center says up 30 inches is possible.