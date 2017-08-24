× Missing teen could be traveling to Kentwood area

WESTLAND, Mich. — Hailey Doyle, 14, was last seen on August 20 according to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

From the Westland Michigan area, the teen is described as a white female with light brown hair and brown eyes. Doyle is approximately 5’3″ and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the center’s report, the teen may be traveling to the Kentwood area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Westland Police Department at 1-734-722-9600.