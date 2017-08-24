Missing teen could be traveling to Kentwood area

Posted 4:40 AM, August 24, 2017, by

WESTLAND, Mich. — Hailey Doyle, 14, was last seen on August 20 according to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

From the Westland Michigan area, the teen is described as a white female with light brown hair and brown eyes.  Doyle is approximately 5’3″ and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the center’s report, the teen may be traveling to the Kentwood area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Westland Police Department at 1-734-722-9600.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s