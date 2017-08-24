Police seeking suspects in severe beating in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are asking for help in finding four men who allegedly assaulted four others this past weekend, leaving one man with a severe brain injury.

Police say the incident happened Saturday night around midnight in a parking lot in Eastown, in the 1400 block of Lake Drive SE. The injured man, a 21-year-old, was out with his father and two other men celebrating his birthday when a man who appeared to homeless approached them asking for money. The four men declined, but then a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the scene. The driver and three others got out of the SUV and started assaulting the four men. The suspects then fled in the SUV.

The 21-year-old suffered a brain injury and has been hospitalized. The other three received non-life threatening injuries.

The four suspects are described as being black men in their 20s. The driver was described as being large, and built like a body builder. The other three had average builds.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4548 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.