The season’s almost over; swing by these theme nights at Treetop Adventure Park

Treetop Adventure Park in Grand Rapids is giving folks the chance to have an exciting adventure before the summer officially ends with multiple themed events.

With each event, guests can get discounts and deals on ropes course tickets.

Here's a list of what's going on for the next couple weeks:

August 24 & 31- College Night, 5:30 p.m.

August 25, 26 & September 1- Glow Night, 7 p.m.

August 29- Ladies Night, 7 p.m.

August 30- Date Night, 5:30 p.m.

September 1- May the FIRST Be With You (Star Wars Day), 12 p.m.

September 3- Labor Day Glow Night, 7 p.m.

Treetop Adventure Park is located on 2121 Celebration Drive Northeast. For more information on hours and ticket prices, call (616)-226-3993 or visit treetopadventuregrandrapids.com.