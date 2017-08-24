The Zeeland West Dux looked good starting the 2017 season with a big 50-12 win over the Cedar Springs Red Hawks.
Zeeland West 50, Cedar Springs 12
-
Zeeland West preparing for tough schedule
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Football game to benefit Ricker brothers battling cancer
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Squirrel causes power outage in Cedar Springs
-
-
Photos: West Michigan celebrates Memorial Day
-
Running for the Rickers: Help two brothers diagnosed with cancer
-
Motorcycle ride benefiting brothers with cancer
-
Holland Christian baseball kicks off Districts with a Win
-
‘Rust N Dust Steam and Gas Show’ in Zeeland this weekend
-
-
Special Olympians to compete in State Games of America
-
Fulton Street Farmers Market providing West Michigan with fresh foods for 95 years
-
Suspect in several robberies arrested in Kent County