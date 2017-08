Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- 20 Monroe Live is hosting a special viewing party for the season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones."

This free event is for all ages and takes place Sunday, August 27th, beginning at 7pm.

There will be trivia and a Cosplay costume contest leading up to the viewing at 9pm.

You're asked to RSVP. Get your tickets here.



Keep in mind the floor is concrete, so bring something to sit on, such as lawn chairs, bean bags, pouch couches, etc.