MSP: Sex Offender sweep nets 54 new violations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police say the Sex Offender Enforcement Unit completed a compliance sweep in Grand Rapids this week and found 54 new violations.

The department says more than 600 residences were contacted in coordination with the Grand Rapids Police, Kent County Sheriff, and police departments from Grandville, Walker, Wyoming and more this past week. 54 were found to be in violation of the Michigan Sex Offender Registry Act, which requires sex offenders to regularly report to their local law enforcement agency.

No details were given as to the severity of the 54 found in violation.

To view the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry, click here.