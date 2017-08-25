FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

One killed in overnight house fire in Fruitport Township

Posted 3:16 AM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07AM, August 25, 2017

FRUITPORT, Mich. —  One person has died in a fully-involved house fire that broke out on East Pontaluna Road in Fruitport just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Multiple people were unaccounted for when crews arrived on the scene, officials told FOX 17.   Fire crews were able to evacuate the other occupants successfully.

According to officials, the fire was called in by a neighbor and not the residents.

The cause of this fire is unknown and police are withholding the name of the deceased at this time.

