Rockford reports progress on the comeback of The Corner Bar

ROCKFORD, Mich. – The City of Rockford says the rebuilding of The Corner Bar will begin soon and some affected streets may be partially reopened even sooner.

The Corner Bar in downtown Rockford burned on August 14. The intersection of N. Main Street and Courtland has been closed since the fire because the walls of the building have been left unstable.

The building is the oldest brick structure in Rockford, having been built in the 1870s. The Corner Bar opened in the 1930s.

The city says that all fire investigations are complete and the owner of the bar is working with a contractor to begin bracing the walls next week. After the city inspects the work, other demolition work will begin and the streets will be able to be partially reopened.