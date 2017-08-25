× Where to watch the fight between Mayweather and McGregor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Movie theaters across the U.S. have partnered to show the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor live on the big screen Saturday night.

Tickets to watch it live in theaters will cost you $40 but you must buy them early.

Some of the theaters here in West Michigan include Celebration Cinema in Grand Rapids, RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville, and Norton Shores’ Cinema Carousel 16.

Buffalo Wild Wings around West Michigan are also hosting watch parties. Contact the individual locations for details.

The Renaissance Club at the Harris Building (111 S. Division) in Grand Rapids is hosting a watch party with other music and comedy acts Saturday. Tickets are $50 ahead of time or $75 at the door.

If you want to stay at home though you can pay about $100 to watch it on pay-per-view.