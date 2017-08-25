× Woman reported missing from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Grand Rapids woman.

Katie Mull, 36, has been missing since Sunday, August 20 at about 8:30 p.m. She was last seen by a witness leaving the 700 block of Morris Avenue SE driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu with Michigan license number BRY9054.

Family and friends say that Mull has not contacted them and has not reported to work since Sunday and that this is unusual behavior for her.

Mull is described as being 5’1″ tall, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.