38th annual Polish Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for some good eats and a fun time this weekend, you’ll want to check out the 38th Annual Polish Festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

The fest is happening both Saturday and Sunday at Rosa Parks Circle. There will be cooking demonstrations, live music, dance and of course a lot of delicious food.

For those of you interested in vendors, there will be pottery, jewelry and even some bake goods.

Admission to the fest is free.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to donate scholarships for students to four major colleges in Grand Rapids.