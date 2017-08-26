× 8th annual GR Mud Run to benefit youth ministry organization

KENTWOOD, Mich. — People from all over West Michigan will be lacing up their running shoes Saturday for the 8th Annual Grand Rapids Mud Run.

The race is being held in Kentwood, behind Celebration Cinema South, and kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a kids mud run to follow around 11:30 a.m.

Money raised from today’s race will go to benefit Never the Same, a national youth ministry foundation.

FOX 17 will be live at the Mud Run starting in our 7 o clock hour Saturday. Meteorologist Candace Monacelli will be giving you your forecast from the race.