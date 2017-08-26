8th annual GR Mud Run to benefit youth ministry organization

Posted 1:52 AM, August 26, 2017, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. — People from all over West Michigan will be lacing up their running shoes Saturday for the 8th Annual Grand Rapids Mud Run.

The race is being held in Kentwood, behind Celebration Cinema South, and kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a kids mud run to follow around 11:30 a.m.

Money raised from today’s race will go to benefit Never the Same, a national youth ministry foundation.

FOX 17 will be live at the Mud Run starting in our 7 o clock hour Saturday. Meteorologist Candace Monacelli will be giving you your forecast from the race.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s