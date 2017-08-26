Grant Shuts Out Shelby 40-0 in Season Opener

Posted 12:14 AM, August 26, 2017, by

SHELBY, Mich. -- Grant high school traveled to Shelby for their season opener on Friday where they shut them out 40-0 the final.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s