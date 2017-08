Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Aldi's is about to open up the newly remodeled 24th Street location in Holland next week.

The first 100 customers in the door next Thursday will get a gift card to shop with. Doors open August 31st at 8:25 a.m. that morning.

This project is part of the company's plan to build and remodel more than 1,000 locations.

So far the company has 15 stores total here in West Michigan.