Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Big Reds rolled over Ann Arbor Pioneer on Friday night by a score of 56-0 at Hackley Stadium.

Senior QB La'Darius Jefferson finished the night with 232 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. He finished 3 of 6 through the air for 34 yards and 1 passing touchdown. The UCF commit is looking to have a big senior season.

Muskegon is now 16-2 in their last 18 season openers and has made the playoffs 17 straight years.