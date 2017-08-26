South Christian spoils Kuipers debut as Holland Christian coach

KENTWOOD, Mich -- South Christian knocked off Holland Christian 40-12 in the debut of Chris Kuipers as Maroons head coach. Kuipers was formerly the ofensive coordinator with the Sailors.

