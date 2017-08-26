West Catholic Falls 27-24 in Week One

Posted 12:21 AM, August 26, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two 2016 state champions met up in week one as West Catholic hosted Jackson Lumen Christi.

Despite making it to the two yard line with two seconds left, the Falcons didn't make it to the endzone, falling 27-24 the final.

