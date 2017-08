Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRENTHE, Mich. -- For BBQ with a twist, American Char in Drenthe has you covered.

It’s not your typical ‘Q’ – take for example their new take on the classic Cuban sandwich. Instead of ham, how about turkey?

Chef Len Towne joins the FOX17 Weekend Morning show. Watch the video above to see what else American Char has cooking and check them out on Facebook too.

American Char is located at 6394 Adams Street in Drenthe.