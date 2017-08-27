City of Kentwood installing new LED streetlights

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Residents in Kentwood may soon start noticing brighter streetlights because the city is working on installing new LED lights.

The work will be mainly on streets like 44th and 52nd in addition to Eastern Avenue.

More than 2,500 lights are going to be converted and are expected to be completed by the end of October.

The move is expected to save almost 200,000 kilowatts a year.

Switching the lights to LED bulbs is also expected to save the city more than $30,000 in maintenance and repairs.

