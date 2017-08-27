× Fire put out at Holland aluminum business

HOLLAND, Mich. — A business was evacuated for a Sunday morning fire that was soon extinguished by firefighters.

The first call to the Holland Fire Department came in at 10:24 a.m. for a commercial fire at Benteler Aluminum, located at 365 W. 24th St. in Holland. Employees were soon evacuated from the business and West 24th Street was closed to traffic.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found flames in a ceiling. When firefighters inspected the area the cause was traced to an air-conditioning unit.

The blaze was put out, employees returned and operations returned to normal at the business.

West 24th Street was reopened by 11:30 a.m.