× Cryptic emoji billboard, message revealed to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is taking credit for six emoji billboards placed along Kent County highways, revealing the full message Monday to ‘Ask for Mary.’

The hospital is known for their edgy humor and comedic marketing of love and perseverance, claiming to be the first company to use an emoji billboard to spread a message.

“We hadn’t seen anybody using emojis on a billboard, ever, across the United States and we thought ‘let’s be the first,'” said Mary Free Bed’s CEO Kent Riddle.

For two weeks, six billboards across Kent County were erected with a seemingly mysterious note. After generating plenty of buzz on social media, the text message signs were replaced with new billboards answering the cryptic code.

“Just ask for Mary, tell your caregiver you want to go to Mary,” Kent said.

The new billboards will stand for another four weeks. Kent says in the meantime, they’re currently planning their Christmas campaign.