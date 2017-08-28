Former MSU coach Jud Heathcote dies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Michigan State Athletics says former basketball coach Jud Heathcote died at the age of 90.
“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote. No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family,” said MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo in a statement.
Heathcote coached for 19 years at MSU, leading the Spartans to nine NCAA tournaments.
He died at his home in Spokane, Washington.