Former MSU coach Jud Heathcote dies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Michigan State Athletics says former basketball coach Jud Heathcote died at the age of 90.

MSU Athletics is sad to announce that Jud Heathcote passed away Monday at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/DHPW6aA5q0 — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 29, 2017

“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote. No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family,” said MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo in a statement.

Heathcote coached for 19 years at MSU, leading the Spartans to nine NCAA tournaments.

He died at his home in Spokane, Washington.