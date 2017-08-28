Have chronic neck and back pain? Try Total Health Chiropractic’s DRX 9000

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 12:12 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:11PM, August 28, 2017

Neck and back pain may be a bother to some people, but if the pain starts to become unbearable it might be time to seek treatment.

At Total Health Chiropractic, there's a unique program that's non-invasive and doesn't require surgery or injections. They use a machine that hydrates spinal discs called the DRX 9000.

With Total Health's DRX 9000C machine, patients can stop suffering from:
• Chronic Neck/Back Pain
• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis
• Herniated and Bulging Discs
• Failed Neck and Back Pain
• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs
• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal for Morning Mix viewers. The first eight callers will get a $49 consultation and examination, plus free x-rays.

The offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid, so call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify.

