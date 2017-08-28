Intersection at Lake Drive and Fuller closes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Traffic at Fuller Avenue and Lake Drive was already disrupted by the closure of Fuller Avenue south of Lake Drive for a week. Now the entire intersection is closed for two weeks.

A notice from the city of Grand Rapids explains that work is being done on the traffic signal in addition to underground utility work by DTE.

Right turns to Lake Drive are being permitted for traffic on Fuller Avenue.

The recommended detour route for traffic on southbound Fuller Avenue and eastbound Lake Drive is to use Diamond Avenue and Wealthy Street. Traffic on northbound Fuller and westbound Lake can use Carlton Avenue and Fulton Street.