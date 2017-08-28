More ramp closures in US-131 project

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The reconstruction of US-131 between 14 Mile and 17 Mile now spreads to more ramps. The exit and entrance ramps on northbound US-131 at 17 Mile will be closing.

The exit ramp from northbound US-131 to 17 Mile will be closed from 3 p.m. Monday, August 28, to about noon Thursday, August 31.

The entrance ramp from 17 Mile to northbound US-131 will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, to about noon Thursday, August 31.

The Michigan Department of Transportation recommends using the 22 Mile interchange to enter and exit US-131 outside the construction zone.

Another ramp is already closed: The ramp from 14 Mile to northbound US-131 is closed until September 7. Use the 10 Mile interchange as your detour.

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up by November 5.