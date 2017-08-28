Soldier dies in motorcycle crash after attending Cena the Bomb Dog’s funeral

SPARTA, Mich. — A soldier from West Michigan attending the memorial service for Cena the War Dog died in a motorcycle crash this weekend.

Joshua VanBelzen, 26, died in a crash following Cena’s funeral in South Lyon on Saturday. Cena’s owner Jeff DeYoung says VanBelzen got into the crash after leaving a post-funeral gathering at a restaurant in Lenawee County.

VanBelzen’s family posted an obituary from the VanBelzen auction house Facebook page. They say he did a tour in Afghanistan with the Army, and afterwards became a drill sergeant with the Army Reserve.

His body returned to Sparta late Monday night. Funeral services for VanBelzen will be held Friday at Sparta Baptist Church at 11 a.m. His family asks that donations go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Cena was a bomb-sniffing black lab and was deployed three times. He developed bone cancer and was put down after hundreds of people sent him off in July. He was buried with full military honors.