80-year-old man to walk Mackinac Bridge for 50th time

ROCKFORD, Mich. - Eighty-year-old Wyman Flintoff is getting ready to celebrate his 50th walk across the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day weekend.

Despite having two knee replacement surgeries and open heart surgery, Flintoff walks five miles every day. However, every Labor Day for nearly five decades, his daily walk takes place on the Mackinac Bridge.

"My wife can't understand it... but I just love that bridge," Flintoff said. "I get a patch every year with the date on it."

Fintoff has collected 49 patches for 49 years, carefully stitching them to his favorite denim jacket he wears every time he crosses the bridge. This year will be his 50th and final trek across the bridge, and he is hopeful his grandchildren will continue his tradition.

"I've been planning this trip since last Labor Day," Flintoff said. "There's something about getting to the bridge, your adrenaline starts kicking in and you feel like you can do anything, ya know?"

The bridge will be closed for the nearly 70,000 people expected to walk the bridge on Labor Day. Officials say to expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

