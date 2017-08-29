Bakita and Book Week 2

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 11:44 PM, August 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Michigan had a good 1st week of the high school football season when it came to head-to-head match ups with out of area teams. Especially impressive was the 10-1 record against teams from the east side of the state. Our guys break down everything from week 1 and look ahead to week 2.

The new Blitz top 10:
1 Lowell (1-0)
2 Muskegon (1-0)
3 Rockford (1-0)
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0)
5 Grandville (1-0)
6 Zeeland West (1-0)
7 Mona Shores (1-0)
8 Forest Hills Central (1-0)
9 Zeeland East (1-0)
10 West Catholic (0-1)

Bret Bakita's top 10:
1 Muskegon
2 Lowell
3 Zeeland West
4 Rockford
5 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6 Grandville
7 Mona Shores
8 Forest Hills Central
9 East Grand Rapids
10 West Catholic

Jason Hutton's top 10:
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Rockford
5 Zeeland West
6 Grandville
7 Mona Shores
8 Forest Hills Central
9 West Catholic
10 Zeeland East

Chris Gorski's top 10:
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Rockford
5 Grandville
6 Zeeland East
7 Zeeland West
8 Forest Hills Central
9 West Catholic
10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze 2 You's top 10:
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Rockford
4 Grandville
5 Mona Shores
6 East Grand Rapids
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9 Byron Center
10 Zeeland West

Kyle Mill's top 10:
1 Muskegon
2 Lowell
3 Rockford
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5 Zeeland West
6 Granadville
7 Zeeland East
8 Mona Shores
9 West Catholic
10 Kelloggsville

