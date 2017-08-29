Bakita and Book Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Michigan had a good 1st week of the high school football season when it came to head-to-head match ups with out of area teams. Especially impressive was the 10-1 record against teams from the east side of the state. Our guys break down everything from week 1 and look ahead to week 2.

The new Blitz top 10:

1 Lowell (1-0)

2 Muskegon (1-0)

3 Rockford (1-0)

4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0)

5 Grandville (1-0)

6 Zeeland West (1-0)

7 Mona Shores (1-0)

8 Forest Hills Central (1-0)

9 Zeeland East (1-0)

10 West Catholic (0-1)

Bret Bakita's top 10:

1 Muskegon

2 Lowell

3 Zeeland West

4 Rockford

5 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6 Grandville

7 Mona Shores

8 Forest Hills Central

9 East Grand Rapids

10 West Catholic

Jason Hutton's top 10:

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Rockford

5 Zeeland West

6 Grandville

7 Mona Shores

8 Forest Hills Central

9 West Catholic

10 Zeeland East

Chris Gorski's top 10:

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Rockford

5 Grandville

6 Zeeland East

7 Zeeland West

8 Forest Hills Central

9 West Catholic

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze 2 You's top 10:

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Rockford

4 Grandville

5 Mona Shores

6 East Grand Rapids

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9 Byron Center

10 Zeeland West

Kyle Mill's top 10:

1 Muskegon

2 Lowell

3 Rockford

4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5 Zeeland West

6 Granadville

7 Zeeland East

8 Mona Shores

9 West Catholic

10 Kelloggsville