East Kentwood soccer reloaded after State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood graduated a good core from the 2016 division 1 state championship team, but the Falcons also return a solid nucleus and the expectations remain high.

"That team was something special the leaders knew what the team needed" senior midfielder Lal Suan Eng saud. "A lot of the guys on that team are still here so we expect them to do as good as last year and get that state champ again."

EK is off to a 3-1 start and won the OK Red opener Monday. The Falcons hope to keep improving as the season goes a long like the last season's team was able to do.