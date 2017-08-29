Fall temps return post Labor Day

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 10:05 AM, August 29, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN-  We’ve already experienced a cooler than average finish to the last few “unofficial” weeks of summer.  With many kids already back to school, it’s only a matter of time before it begins to cool down.

Days since 90 in G.R.

It can absolutely hit 90 in September.  I remember when I was utilizing this graphic back in the summer of 2015.  We eventually hit that number a couple of times that summer, and we’ve hit it even more in recent summers of course.

While some Septembers are hot, this one isn’t looking like it.  The beginning of the month is closer to average, and it doesn’t signal anything different down the road.  It does look like a very pleasant Labor Day weekend, however, with most of the rain chances on the actual holiday themselves.

We are tracking a much cooler Canadian airmass that looks to settle in by the middle of next week, almost directly after the unofficial start of fall.

Projected temperatures next week look a lot more fall like, as well.  There will be a couple of days next week that we’ll struggle to get into the 60s.  Bottom line: the fall feeling is here through at least the first couple of weeks in September.

Are you ready?

