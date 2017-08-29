Family-friendly fun at GVAIL 56th Traditional Pow Wow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 56th annual GVAIL Traditional Pow Wow is getting ready for a weekend of family friendly fun.

The Pow Wow is a free event full of craft booths, dancing, and education on American Indian culture.

The GVAIL Traditional Pow Wow is free and open to the public. The event will take place at Riverside Park September 9 and 10.

The craft booths open at 10 a.m. on both days, plus Grand Entries will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

For updates on the event, follow the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge on Facebook.