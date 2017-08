× Multiple crews respond to residential fire

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a residential fire at 992 White Pines Street NW in Sparta Township.

The blaze ignited around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but officials are reporting that no one was injured in this incident.

FOX 17 is on the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story.