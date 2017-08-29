Muskegon company sending 2,000 kayaks to Texas, Louisiana

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A Muskegon company is sending about 2,000 kayaks to parts of Texas and Louisiana to help with flooding relief and rescue efforts following Harvey.

“We’re really excited to be able to help in any way we can,” Tom Bennedict of KL Outdoor told FOX 17 Tuesday. “Even though it’s a small effort on our part, anything we can do, we are prideful about that. We do hope these kayaks make their way down there quickly and people are able to use them in the relief effort.”

Retailer Walmart is buying the kayaks and will sell or donate them along the coast. A regional customer of KL Outdoor, Academy Sports, is also participating. KL Outdoor is covering the shipping costs.

Some kayaks were sent out Monday. The rest were expected to be put on trucks Tuesday. They are also sending “John Boats” that hold about 500lbs. or 3-4 people.