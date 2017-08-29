School district launches app that lets parents track school buses

Live – Fox News coverage of President Trump in Austin, TX
Posted 3:48 PM, August 29, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ever get tired waiting for the school bus, either as a student or a parent?  The Forest Hills Public Schools have teamed up with a tech company to provide a high-tech way of making the wait more bearable.

The district has implemented the Versatrans My Stop app, which parents can download and uses GPS to show them where their kid’s school bus is on their route.

FOX 17 talking with school leaders and parents about the app and how the school year has started. We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

