How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

West Michigan companies sending supplies to Houston by truck

Posted 6:15 PM, August 29, 2017, by

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- It's more than 12 hundred miles from Coopersville to Houston, but the tragic flooding there is hitting close to home for Teresa Dekker, an employee at Luther Logistics and Advantage Fleet in Coopersville. "And I have a big heart. I like to do stuff for people," said Dekker. "And I figured, 'What can I do to help them out?'"

She wanted to donate some clothing to flood victims in the Houston area, but didn't know how she would get those items all the way down there.

The two companies she works for, however, are part of the trucking industry. Luther Logistics is an over the road trucking company, and Advantage Fleet a truck repair company. So she came to her boss with the idea, and asked for help. "Teresa came to me yesterday and said, 'Hey, I have an idea. I want to help out,'" said Jordan Luther, owner and COO of Luther Logistics and Advantage Fleet. "'I've been watching everything on the news and I want to make a difference.'"

So Luther agreed to fill a 53 foot trailer with clothing, food, and other supplies for flood victims in Southeast Texas. They plan to make a trip down to Houston sometime next week.

If you'd like to help out, you can drop your donations at the companies' offices at Fifty 64th Street in Coopersville from 9 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday. They'll also be taking donations from 9 am until 6:30 pm on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s