West Michigan companies sending supplies to Houston by truck

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- It's more than 12 hundred miles from Coopersville to Houston, but the tragic flooding there is hitting close to home for Teresa Dekker, an employee at Luther Logistics and Advantage Fleet in Coopersville. "And I have a big heart. I like to do stuff for people," said Dekker. "And I figured, 'What can I do to help them out?'"

She wanted to donate some clothing to flood victims in the Houston area, but didn't know how she would get those items all the way down there.

The two companies she works for, however, are part of the trucking industry. Luther Logistics is an over the road trucking company, and Advantage Fleet a truck repair company. So she came to her boss with the idea, and asked for help. "Teresa came to me yesterday and said, 'Hey, I have an idea. I want to help out,'" said Jordan Luther, owner and COO of Luther Logistics and Advantage Fleet. "'I've been watching everything on the news and I want to make a difference.'"

So Luther agreed to fill a 53 foot trailer with clothing, food, and other supplies for flood victims in Southeast Texas. They plan to make a trip down to Houston sometime next week.

If you'd like to help out, you can drop your donations at the companies' offices at Fifty 64th Street in Coopersville from 9 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday. They'll also be taking donations from 9 am until 6:30 pm on Friday.